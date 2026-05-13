Citigroup Initiates Coverage of NextDecade (NEXT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of NextDecade (NasdaqCM:NEXT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.62% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for NextDecade is $9.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.62% from its latest reported closing price of $8.53 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for NextDecade is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextDecade. This is an decrease of 75 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEXT is 0.97%, an increase of 11.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 128,690K shares. The put/call ratio of NEXT is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC holds 14,206K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bardin Hill Investment Partners holds 9,275K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,906K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company.

Catalyst Capital Advisors holds 5,217K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,643K shares , representing an increase of 11.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXT by 47.31% over the last quarter.

Valinor Management holds 4,735K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,448K shares , representing a decrease of 78.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXT by 15.56% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.