Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Navigator Holdings (NVGS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.80% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Navigator Holdings is $20.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 29.80% from its latest reported closing price of $16.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Navigator Holdings is 508MM, a decrease of 7.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navigator Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVGS is 0.50%, an increase of 7.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.52% to 17,288K shares. The put/call ratio of NVGS is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Steinberg Asset Management holds 1,171K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,086K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares , representing an increase of 59.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 133.44% over the last quarter.

Gagnon Securities holds 927K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares , representing a decrease of 17.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 11.62% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 921K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 907K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 3.54% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 839K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 842K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Navigator Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of Handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing a safe, efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.