Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Moderna (WBAG:MRNA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Moderna (WBAG:MRNA) with a Neutral recommendation.

There are 1,418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is an decrease of 66 owner(s) or 4.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNA is 0.17%, an increase of 10.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.02% to 296,701K shares.

Baillie Gifford holds 38,890K shares representing 10.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,458K shares , representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 41.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,869K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,998K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 39.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,165K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,859K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 39.10% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 7,512K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,556K shares , representing a decrease of 13.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 50.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 7,465K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,381K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 44.32% over the last quarter.

