News & Insights

Stocks

Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Moderna (WBAG:MRNA) with Neutral Recommendation

March 14, 2025 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Moderna (WBAG:MRNA) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is an decrease of 66 owner(s) or 4.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNA is 0.17%, an increase of 10.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.02% to 296,701K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AT:MRNA / Moderna, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Baillie Gifford holds 38,890K shares representing 10.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,458K shares , representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 41.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,869K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,998K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 39.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,165K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,859K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 39.10% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 7,512K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,556K shares , representing a decrease of 13.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 50.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 7,465K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,381K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 44.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Find out what Retail is Buying with our Retail Ownership and Funds Flow Leaderboard-> Check out our Gamma Squeeze Leaderboard for High-Conviction Trading Ideas-> For Best Dividend Investments, Check out our Dividend Leaderboard-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.