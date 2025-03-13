Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Moderna (MRNA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Moderna (NasdaqGS:MRNA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.09% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Moderna is $55.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $222.60. The average price target represents an increase of 62.09% from its latest reported closing price of $34.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Moderna is 8,019MM, an increase of 147.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is an decrease of 69 owner(s) or 4.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNA is 0.17%, an increase of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.78% to 296,701K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNA is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 38,890K shares representing 10.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,458K shares , representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 41.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,869K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,998K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 39.40% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,165K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,859K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 39.10% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 7,512K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,556K shares , representing a decrease of 13.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 50.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 7,465K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,381K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 44.32% over the last quarter.

Moderna Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moderna, Inc is an American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It focuses on drug discovery, drug development, and vaccine technologies based on messenger RNA.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.