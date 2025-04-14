Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Millrose Properties (MRP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.52% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Millrose Properties is $28.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 22.52% from its latest reported closing price of $23.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Millrose Properties. This is an increase of 207 owner(s) or 3,450.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of MRP is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhaven Associates holds 7,888K shares.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,607K shares.

DYNF - BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF holds 1,436K shares.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 1,291K shares.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 1,001K shares.

