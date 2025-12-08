Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Matador Resources (MTDR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.56% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Matador Resources is $61.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 35.56% from its latest reported closing price of $45.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Matador Resources is 3,373MM, a decrease of 5.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,003 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matador Resources. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTDR is 0.28%, an increase of 7.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 143,492K shares. The put/call ratio of MTDR is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,792K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,783K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 11.74% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,688K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,538K shares , representing an increase of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 5.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,637K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,556K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 14.77% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,532K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,335K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,981K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares , representing an increase of 14.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 3.19% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.