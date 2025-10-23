Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Marqeta (MQ) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Marqeta (NasdaqGS:MQ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.96% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Marqeta is $6.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.81 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 49.96% from its latest reported closing price of $4.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Marqeta is 1,386MM, an increase of 150.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marqeta. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MQ is 0.14%, an increase of 37.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 357,462K shares. The put/call ratio of MQ is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 56,232K shares representing 13.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,097K shares , representing an increase of 26.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 78.01% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 30,328K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,860K shares , representing an increase of 34.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 106.26% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 20,438K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,815K shares , representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 55.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,478K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,009K shares , representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 21.47% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 13,088K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,745K shares , representing an increase of 10.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 38.61% over the last quarter.

