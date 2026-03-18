Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Lucid Group (LCID) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 18, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of Lucid Group (NasdaqGS:LCID) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.01% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Lucid Group is $21.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 109.01% from its latest reported closing price of $10.32 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lucid Group is 18,575MM, an increase of 1,272.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lucid Group. This is an decrease of 81 owner(s) or 15.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCID is 0.10%, an increase of 31.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.72% to 268,990K shares. The put/call ratio of LCID is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 177,089K shares representing 54.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Uber Technologies holds 13,715K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 11,280K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,392K shares , representing an increase of 34.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 39.39% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 7,677K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,864K shares , representing an increase of 49.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 8.63% over the last quarter.

DFAS - Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF holds 4,611K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.