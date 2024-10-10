Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE:KNX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.60% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is $57.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.60% from its latest reported closing price of $51.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is 7,343MM, a decrease of 3.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 954 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNX is 0.27%, an increase of 5.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.94% to 182,040K shares. The put/call ratio of KNX is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 21,884K shares representing 13.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,928K shares , representing an increase of 36.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 79.76% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 7,595K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,850K shares , representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 33.91% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 5,478K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,027K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,024K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 7.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,872K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,824K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNX by 10.89% over the last quarter.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Swift Transportation Inc. is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country's largest tractor fleet, Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.

