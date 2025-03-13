Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:KNSA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.65% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is $35.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 61.65% from its latest reported closing price of $22.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is 419MM, a decrease of 1.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNSA is 0.12%, an increase of 20.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 40,854K shares. The put/call ratio of KNSA is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Braidwell holds 3,452K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,895K shares , representing an increase of 16.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 1.24% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,818K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,619K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,419K shares , representing an increase of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 32.51% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 2,194K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,205K shares , representing a decrease of 46.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 33.55% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 1,583K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa's portfolio of assets, ARCALYST, mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions and offer the potential for differentiation. These assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases.

