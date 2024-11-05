Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz - Depositary Receipt () (KSPI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:KSPI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.39% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz - Depositary Receipt () is $146.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.39% from its latest reported closing price of $110.11 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5,516.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 19.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KSPI is 1.23%, an increase of 0.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 46,838K shares. The put/call ratio of KSPI is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 3,950K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,153K shares , representing a decrease of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSPI by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,344K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,147K shares , representing an increase of 65.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KSPI by 192.77% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 1,968K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSPI by 5.55% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 1,653K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,385K shares , representing a decrease of 44.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSPI by 70.40% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 1,520K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,648K shares , representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KSPI by 2.82% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.