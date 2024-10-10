Citigroup Initiates Coverage of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NasdaqGS:JBHT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.77% Upside

As of September 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services is $183.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $221.55. The average price target represents an increase of 10.77% from its latest reported closing price of $166.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for J.B. Hunt Transport Services is 15,978MM, an increase of 27.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,345 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.B. Hunt Transport Services. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBHT is 0.23%, an increase of 10.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 96,559K shares. The put/call ratio of JBHT is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,317K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,494K shares , representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,352K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,361K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 21.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,611K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,599K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 21.54% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 2,580K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,128K shares , representing an increase of 17.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 0.16% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,572K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,577K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 13.66% over the last quarter.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than- truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more.

