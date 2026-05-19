Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:IONS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.76% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is $101.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.76% from its latest reported closing price of $73.83 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is 1,244MM, an increase of 17.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 249 owner(s) or 33.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IONS is 0.21%, an increase of 11.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 191,743K shares. The put/call ratio of IONS is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 21,186K shares representing 12.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,961K shares , representing an increase of 15.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,809K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,118K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,392K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,260K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 85.35% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,159K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,108K shares , representing a decrease of 47.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 29.98% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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