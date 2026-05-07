Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Innovex International (INVX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.04% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Innovex International is $30.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 14.04% from its latest reported closing price of $27.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Innovex International is 1,000MM, an increase of 2.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innovex International. This is an decrease of 184 owner(s) or 48.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVX is 0.09%, an increase of 25.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.96% to 43,452K shares. The put/call ratio of INVX is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 7,656K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,657K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVX by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,059K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,435K shares , representing a decrease of 18.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVX by 85.85% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,981K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,034K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVX by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 921K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVX by 39.09% over the last quarter.

MetLife Investment Management holds 829K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVX by 21.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.