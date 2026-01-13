Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Informa plc - Depositary Receipt (IFJPY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 12, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of Informa plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:IFJPY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.58% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Informa plc - Depositary Receipt is $29.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.98 to a high of $34.68. The average price target represents an increase of 44.58% from its latest reported closing price of $20.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Informa plc - Depositary Receipt is 2,984MM, a decrease of 23.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Informa plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFJPY is 0.00%, an increase of 93.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.69% to 21K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fiduciary Management holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFJPY by 10.32% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 8K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing a decrease of 31.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFJPY by 19.70% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 84.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFJPY by 461.09% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 59.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFJPY by 58.27% over the last quarter.

