Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Infleqtion (INFQ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infleqtion. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 140.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of INFQ is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LexAurum Advisors holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

IFP Advisors holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Farther Finance Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Adirondack Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Arlington Trust Co holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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