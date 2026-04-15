Citigroup Initiates Coverage of IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of IDEXX Laboratories (NasdaqGS:IDXX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.35% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for IDEXX Laboratories is $761.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $479.96 to a high of $864.15. The average price target represents an increase of 30.35% from its latest reported closing price of $584.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for IDEXX Laboratories is 4,173MM, a decrease of 3.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,383 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDEXX Laboratories. This is an decrease of 773 owner(s) or 35.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDXX is 0.24%, an increase of 30.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.32% to 80,561K shares. The put/call ratio of IDXX is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elyxium Wealth holds 5,420K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company.

J. Stern & Co. LLP holds 2,653K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 99.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 58.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,584K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,498K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 1,876K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,610K shares , representing a decrease of 39.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 11.99% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,798K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares , representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDXX by 3.25% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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