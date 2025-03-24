Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Herc Holdings (LSE:0J4L) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Herc Holdings (LSE:0J4L) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.81% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Herc Holdings is 221.23 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 130.48 GBX to a high of 286.02 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 82.81% from its latest reported closing price of 121.01 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Herc Holdings is 2,753MM, a decrease of 22.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herc Holdings. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 8.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J4L is 0.28%, an increase of 5.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.83% to 34,692K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,512K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares , representing an increase of 57.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J4L by 192.65% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,459K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares , representing a decrease of 41.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J4L by 19.42% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,419K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares , representing an increase of 81.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J4L by 523.11% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,121K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares , representing a decrease of 27.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J4L by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 971K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.