Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Herc Holdings (HRI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.90% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Herc Holdings is $220.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $130.29 to a high of $285.60. The average price target represents an increase of 62.90% from its latest reported closing price of $135.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Herc Holdings is 3,758MM, an increase of 5.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 684 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herc Holdings. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 11.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRI is 0.28%, an increase of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.78% to 34,691K shares. The put/call ratio of HRI is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,512K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares , representing an increase of 57.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 192.65% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,459K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares , representing a decrease of 41.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 19.42% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,419K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares , representing an increase of 81.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 523.11% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,121K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares , representing a decrease of 27.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 971K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Herc Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 277 locations in North America. With over 55 years of experience, Herc Holdings is a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Herc Holdings's classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. The Company's equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutionsR, its industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment, and its ProContractor professional grade tools. Herc Holdings's product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 4,800 employees who equip ouritsrevenues were approximately $1.8 billion. All references to 'Herc Holdings' or the 'Company' in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated.

