Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Herc Holdings (BMV:HRI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Herc Holdings (BMV:HRI) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,512K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares , representing an increase of 57.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 192.65% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,459K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares , representing a decrease of 41.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 19.42% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,419K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares , representing an increase of 81.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 523.11% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,121K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares , representing a decrease of 27.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRI by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 971K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

