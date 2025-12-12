Citigroup Initiates Coverage of HEICO (HEI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.35% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for HEICO is $354.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $272.70 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.35% from its latest reported closing price of $310.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HEICO is 3,253MM, a decrease of 24.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44, an increase of 11.80% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,140 funds or institutions reporting positions in HEICO. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEI is 0.28%, an increase of 4.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 48,385K shares. The put/call ratio of HEI is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,961K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,962K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 7.52% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,780K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 11.92% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 1,631K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CMGIX - Blackrock Mid Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 954K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 18.80% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 911K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 14.46% over the last quarter.

