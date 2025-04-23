Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Group 1 Automotive (GPI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.90% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Group 1 Automotive is $513.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $464.60 to a high of $577.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.90% from its latest reported closing price of $401.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Group 1 Automotive is 18,197MM, a decrease of 8.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 33.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 809 funds or institutions reporting positions in Group 1 Automotive. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPI is 0.35%, an increase of 8.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 17,698K shares. The put/call ratio of GPI is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 839K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 594K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares , representing a decrease of 7.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 568K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 396K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 11.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 391K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares , representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 3.92% over the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Group 1 Automotive Inc. owns and operates 184 automotive dealerships, 237 franchises, and 49 collision centers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

