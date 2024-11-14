Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Gilead Sciences (XTRA:GIS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Gilead Sciences (XTRA:GIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.55% Downside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gilead Sciences is 82,25 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 64,43 € to a high of 119,40 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.55% from its latest reported closing price of 87,08 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gilead Sciences is 27,782MM, a decrease of 1.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,860 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gilead Sciences. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIS is 0.41%, an increase of 6.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.64% to 1,370,031K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 121,936K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 76,549K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,250K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 16.63% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 61,800K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,428K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 18.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,368K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,174K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 34,601K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,935K shares , representing an increase of 33.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIS by 74.64% over the last quarter.

