Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Genpact (G) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Genpact (NYSE:G) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.62% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genpact is $53.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 33.62% from its latest reported closing price of $39.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Genpact is 5,298MM, an increase of 7.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 980 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genpact. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to G is 0.35%, an increase of 15.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 213,831K shares. The put/call ratio of G is 4.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nalanda India Equity Fund holds 12,687K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 9,923K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,692K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G by 80.48% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 7,122K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,040K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G by 10.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,592K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,576K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G by 21.82% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,241K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,231K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in G by 17.50% over the last quarter.

