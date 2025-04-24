Citigroup Initiates Coverage of General Motors (WBAG:GMOT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of General Motors (WBAG:GMOT) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,196 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Motors. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMOT is 0.31%, an increase of 1.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.48% to 990,588K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,445K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,661K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMOT by 13.08% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 30,233K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,366K shares , representing a decrease of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMOT by 11.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,765K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,438K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMOT by 13.64% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 29,273K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,102K shares , representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMOT by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 26,031K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,250K shares , representing a decrease of 85.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMOT by 37.25% over the last quarter.

