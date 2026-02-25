Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Galaxy Digital (GLXY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of Galaxy Digital (NasdaqGS:GLXY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.30% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Galaxy Digital is $34.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.08 to a high of $46.03. The average price target represents an increase of 62.30% from its latest reported closing price of $21.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Galaxy Digital is 52,478MM, a decrease of 14.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galaxy Digital. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 14.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLXY is 0.52%, an increase of 13.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.52% to 134,564K shares. The put/call ratio of GLXY is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,162K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,168K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,923K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,482K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,923K shares , representing a decrease of 127.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLXY by 85.09% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,082K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,351K shares , representing an increase of 23.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLXY by 89.47% over the last quarter.

