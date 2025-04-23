Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Ford Motor Company - Corporate Bond (F.PRD) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Ford Motor Company - Corporate Bond (NYSE:F.PRD) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor Company - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F.PRD is 0.41%, an increase of 3.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.79% to 6,363K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,231K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F.PRD by 1.83% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 978K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F.PRD by 3.41% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 861K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares , representing a decrease of 13.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F.PRD by 11.55% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 680K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 490K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F.PRD by 4.12% over the last quarter.

