Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Ford Motor Company - Corporate Bond (F.PRC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Ford Motor Company - Corporate Bond (NYSE:F.PRC) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor Company - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F.PRC is 0.59%, an increase of 6.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 7,598K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,975K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,052K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F.PRC by 2.28% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,298K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F.PRC by 6.39% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 1,148K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares , representing a decrease of 13.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F.PRC by 15.13% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 644K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F.PRC by 7.01% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 527K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing an increase of 76.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F.PRC by 282.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.