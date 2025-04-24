Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Ford Motor Company - Corporate Bond (F.PRB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Ford Motor Company - Corporate Bond (NYSE:F.PRB) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor Company - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F.PRB is 0.44%, an increase of 6.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 6,705K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,789K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,861K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F.PRB by 3.12% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,222K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F.PRB by 5.97% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 1,076K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares , representing a decrease of 13.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F.PRB by 17.08% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 607K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F.PRB by 6.67% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 381K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F.PRB by 0.78% over the last quarter.

