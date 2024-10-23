Citigroup Initiates Coverage of FMC (LSE:0IK3) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of FMC (LSE:0IK3) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.50% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for FMC is 74.03 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 63.48 GBX to a high of 94.27 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 18.50% from its latest reported closing price of 62.47 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for FMC is 6,514MM, an increase of 59.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,218 funds or institutions reporting positions in FMC. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IK3 is 0.19%, an increase of 7.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 137,804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,728K shares representing 11.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,066K shares , representing an increase of 11.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IK3 by 2.62% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,216K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,062K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IK3 by 9.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,923K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,930K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IK3 by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,729K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,333K shares , representing a decrease of 16.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IK3 by 86.16% over the last quarter.

IHGIX - THE HARTFORD DIVIDEND AND GROWTH FUND holds 3,712K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,990K shares , representing an increase of 19.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IK3 by 14.56% over the last quarter.

