Citigroup Initiates Coverage of FMC (FMC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of FMC (NYSE:FMC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.47% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for FMC is $74.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.47% from its latest reported closing price of $62.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FMC is 6,332MM, an increase of 55.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,219 funds or institutions reporting positions in FMC. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMC is 0.19%, an increase of 7.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 137,820K shares. The put/call ratio of FMC is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,728K shares representing 11.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,066K shares , representing an increase of 11.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 2.62% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,216K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,062K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 9.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,923K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,930K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,729K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,333K shares , representing a decrease of 16.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 86.16% over the last quarter.

IHGIX - THE HARTFORD DIVIDEND AND GROWTH FUND holds 3,712K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,990K shares , representing an increase of 19.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC by 14.56% over the last quarter.

FMC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. This powerful combination of advanced technologies includes leading insect control products based on Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® active ingredients; Authority®, Boral®, Centium®, Command® and Gamit® branded herbicides; Talstar® and Hero® branded insecticides; and flutriafol-based fungicides. The FMC portfolio also includes biologicals such as Quartzo® and Presence® bionematicides. FMC Corporation employs approximately 6,400 employees around the globe.

