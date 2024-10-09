Citigroup Initiates Coverage of FedEx (WBAG:FDX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of FedEx (WBAG:FDX) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,700 funds or institutions reporting positions in FedEx. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDX is 0.43%, an increase of 0.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.69% to 230,027K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 13,395K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,520K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 6.07% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 12,789K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,890K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 0.33% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,780K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,831K shares , representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 16.50% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,956K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,522K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,534K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 0.41% over the last quarter.

