Citigroup Initiates Coverage of EPAM Systems (EPAM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.39% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for EPAM Systems is $218.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $172.71 to a high of $258.30. The average price target represents an increase of 39.39% from its latest reported closing price of $156.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EPAM Systems is 7,963MM, an increase of 57.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,226 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPAM Systems. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPAM is 0.18%, an increase of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 60,455K shares. The put/call ratio of EPAM is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 4,103K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,569K shares , representing an increase of 13.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,561K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,423K shares , representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 0.66% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,066K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,271K shares , representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 12.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,733K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 5.03% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,661K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192K shares , representing an increase of 28.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPAM by 33.55% over the last quarter.

