Citigroup Initiates Coverage of DLocal (DLO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of DLocal (NasdaqGS:DLO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.34% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for DLocal is $11.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 1.34% from its latest reported closing price of $11.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DLocal is 1,287MM, an increase of 65.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in DLocal. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 11.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLO is 0.39%, an increase of 23.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.19% to 94,452K shares. The put/call ratio of DLO is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 63,907K shares representing 42.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ribbit Management Company holds 3,892K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,603K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,614K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 68.30% over the last quarter.

Azora Capital holds 2,015K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,299K shares , representing a decrease of 63.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 31.62% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,636K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,697K shares , representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 64.66% over the last quarter.

DLocal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.