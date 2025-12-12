Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Curtiss-Wright (CW) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.97% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Curtiss-Wright is $594.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $435.65 to a high of $677.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.97% from its latest reported closing price of $545.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Curtiss-Wright is 2,866MM, a decrease of 15.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curtiss-Wright. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CW is 0.34%, an increase of 0.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.26% to 37,780K shares. The put/call ratio of CW is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,228K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 45.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,211K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 40.60% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,129K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares , representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW by 88.20% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 923K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 41.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 795K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 3.31% over the last quarter.

