Citigroup Initiates Coverage of CSX (WBAG:CSX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of CSX (WBAG:CSX) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 2,629 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSX. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSX is 0.30%, an increase of 5.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.99% to 1,647,013K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 83,442K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,679K shares , representing an increase of 24.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 16.66% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 69,111K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,252K shares , representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 6.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 61,818K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,554K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 11.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,174K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,799K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 13.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 40,716K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,451K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 55.00% over the last quarter.

