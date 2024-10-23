Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Corteva (XTRA:2X0) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Corteva (XTRA:2X0) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.64% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Corteva is 57,73 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 49,79 € to a high of 65,88 €. The average price target represents an increase of 8.64% from its latest reported closing price of 53,14 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Corteva is 19,690MM, an increase of 16.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,034 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corteva. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2X0 is 0.32%, an increase of 3.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 703,241K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 24,096K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,744K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2X0 by 5.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,759K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,138K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2X0 by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,062K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,437K shares , representing a decrease of 31.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2X0 by 27.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,888K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,685K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2X0 by 10.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,349K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,903K shares , representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2X0 by 49.43% over the last quarter.

