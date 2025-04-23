Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.78% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cooper-Standard Holdings is $20.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 64.78% from its latest reported closing price of $12.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cooper-Standard Holdings is 2,950MM, an increase of 8.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cooper-Standard Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPS is 0.04%, an increase of 6.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.45% to 13,658K shares. The put/call ratio of CPS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,616K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,442K shares , representing a decrease of 51.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 34.01% over the last quarter.

Millstreet Capital Management holds 932K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 832K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares , representing a decrease of 92.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 37.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 514K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 436K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPS by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components in diverse transportation and industrial markets. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 25,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.