Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Clearwater Analytics Holdings (NYSE:CWAN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.19% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Clearwater Analytics Holdings is $24.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.19% from its latest reported closing price of $24.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clearwater Analytics Holdings is 436MM, an increase of 8.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearwater Analytics Holdings. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWAN is 0.34%, an increase of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.96% to 234,710K shares. The put/call ratio of CWAN is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Permira Holdings holds 20,247K shares representing 12.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,613K shares , representing a decrease of 26.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 17,575K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,391K shares , representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 14.81% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 11,375K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,246K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 21.98% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 10,431K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,364K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 6,671K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,506K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWAN by 11.31% over the last quarter.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.6 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics.

