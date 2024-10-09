Citigroup Initiates Coverage of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (LSE:0HQW) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (LSE:0HQW) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.93% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 99.46 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 65.27 GBX to a high of 134.66 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.93% from its latest reported closing price of 106.87 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is 20,787MM, an increase of 19.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,237 funds or institutions reporting positions in C.H. Robinson Worldwide. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HQW is 0.17%, an increase of 14.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 131,135K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 11,465K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,486K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQW by 12.63% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 8,084K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,814K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,742K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQW by 18.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,498K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,478K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQW by 13.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,062K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,956K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQW by 40.58% over the last quarter.

