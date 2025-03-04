Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Centrus Energy (LEU) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Centrus Energy (NYSEAM:LEU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.02% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Centrus Energy is $165.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 97.02% from its latest reported closing price of $84.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Centrus Energy is 368MM, a decrease of 16.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centrus Energy. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 19.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEU is 0.20%, an increase of 48.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.50% to 14,253K shares. The put/call ratio of LEU is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 980K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 966K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEU by 30.93% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 897K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEU by 106.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 443K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEU by 25.85% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 432K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares , representing a decrease of 23.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEU by 90.14% over the last quarter.

Anatole Investment Management holds 419K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company.

Centrus Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centrus is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical capabilities, Centrus offers turnkey engineering and advanced manufacturing solutions to its customers. The Company is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future.

