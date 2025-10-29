Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Central Puerto S.A. - Depositary Receipt (CEPU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Central Puerto S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:CEPU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.69% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Central Puerto S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $29.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.82 to a high of $37.66. The average price target represents an increase of 105.69% from its latest reported closing price of $14.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Central Puerto S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 227,458MM, a decrease of 69.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 74.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Puerto S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEPU is 0.13%, an increase of 18.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 8,435K shares. The put/call ratio of CEPU is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 2,783K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,424K shares , representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEPU by 9.87% over the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 2,570K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,402K shares , representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEPU by 33.05% over the last quarter.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors holds 530K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Glenorchy Capital holds 329K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEPU by 74.73% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 233K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.