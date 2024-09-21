Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Capital One Financial (XTRA:CFX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Capital One Financial (XTRA:CFX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.53% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Capital One Financial is 146,25 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 102,42 € to a high of 197,65 €. The average price target represents an increase of 7.53% from its latest reported closing price of 136,00 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Capital One Financial is 38,493MM, an increase of 47.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,087 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFX is 0.34%, an increase of 6.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 433,385K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 20,291K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,128K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFX by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 19,939K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,383K shares , representing a decrease of 22.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFX by 21.33% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 15,180K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,086K shares , representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFX by 10.23% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 13,699K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,990K shares , representing a decrease of 24.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFX by 24.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,454K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,348K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFX by 8.73% over the last quarter.

