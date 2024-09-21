Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (COF.PRN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:COF.PRN) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF.PRN is 0.15%, an increase of 6.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 3,303K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,669K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRN by 0.99% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 700K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRN by 2.21% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 352K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares , representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRN by 2.64% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 236K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares , representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRN by 9.47% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 198K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRN by 2.75% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.