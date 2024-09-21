Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (COF.PRK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:COF.PRK) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF.PRK is 0.18%, an increase of 0.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.17% to 804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 527K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares , representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRK by 1.52% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 209K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRK by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Kingfisher Capital holds 46K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRK by 9.39% over the last quarter.

SOAIX - Spirit of America Income Fund holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PIAFX - Invesco Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 23.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRK by 15.41% over the last quarter.

