Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (COF.PRJ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:COF.PRJ) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF.PRJ is 0.55%, an increase of 17.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.13% to 10,350K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 4,817K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,934K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRJ by 1.45% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 2,069K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,117K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRJ by 2.21% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 981K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares , representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRJ by 5.65% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 700K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares , representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRJ by 7.46% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 577K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRJ by 2.13% over the last quarter.

