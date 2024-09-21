Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (COF.PRI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:COF.PRI) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF.PRI is 0.43%, an increase of 6.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 12,423K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 5,763K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,906K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRI by 0.89% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 2,482K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRI by 0.40% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 1,199K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRI by 2.08% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 845K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares , representing a decrease of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRI by 6.80% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 692K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRI by 1.48% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.