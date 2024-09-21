News & Insights

Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (COF.PRI) with Buy Recommendation

September 21, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

September 21, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:COF.PRI) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF.PRI is 0.43%, an increase of 6.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 12,423K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COF.PRI / Capital One Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock Shares Held by Institutions

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 5,763K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,906K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRI by 0.89% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 2,482K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRI by 0.40% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 1,199K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRI by 2.08% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 845K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares , representing a decrease of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRI by 6.80% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 692K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF.PRI by 1.48% over the last quarter.



