Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Capital One Financial (COF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.58% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Capital One Financial is $161.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $113.17 to a high of $218.40. The average price target represents an increase of 5.58% from its latest reported closing price of $153.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Capital One Financial is 38,404MM, an increase of 47.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,087 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF is 0.34%, an increase of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 433,386K shares. The put/call ratio of COF is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 20,291K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,128K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 19,939K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,383K shares , representing a decrease of 22.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 21.33% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 15,180K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,086K shares , representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 10.23% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 13,699K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,990K shares , representing a decrease of 24.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 24.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,454K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,348K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Capital One Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capital One Financial Corporation is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $305.4 billion in deposits and $421.6 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia.

