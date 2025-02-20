Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Candel Therapeutics (CADL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Candel Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:CADL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.62% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Candel Therapeutics is $17.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 65.62% from its latest reported closing price of $10.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Candel Therapeutics is 25MM, an increase of 79,854.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Candel Therapeutics. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 54.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CADL is 0.30%, an increase of 9.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 191.88% to 20,955K shares. The put/call ratio of CADL is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,982K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company.

Acorn Capital Advisors holds 1,940K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company.

Northpond Ventures holds 1,935K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 1,600K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company.

Portolan Capital Management holds 754K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company.

Candel Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Candel is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on helping patients fight cancer with oncolytic viral immunotherapies. Candel’s engineered viruses are designed to induce immunogenic cell death through direct viral-mediated cytotoxicity in cancer cells, thus releasing tumor neo-antigens and creating a pro-inflammatory microenvironment at the site of injection. Candel has established two oncolytic viral immunotherapy platforms based on novel, genetically modified adenovirus and herpes simplex virus (HSV) constructs. CAN-2409 is the lead product candidate from the adenovirus platform, and CAN-3110 is the lead product candidate from the HSV platform.

