Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Cadence Design Systems (NasdaqGS:CDNS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.43% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cadence Design Systems is $389.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $438.90. The average price target represents an increase of 29.43% from its latest reported closing price of $300.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cadence Design Systems is 4,505MM, a decrease of 13.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Design Systems. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDNS is 0.42%, an increase of 2.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 277,383K shares. The put/call ratio of CDNS is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,780K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,655K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 9.66% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 8,732K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,338K shares , representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 44.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,750K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,621K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,535K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,364K shares , representing an increase of 15.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 34.63% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 5,634K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,645K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNS by 1.90% over the last quarter.

